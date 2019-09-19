Saturday, September 21, 2019
Home / News / County to get additional assistant prosecutor

County to get additional assistant prosecutor

Thu, 09/19/2019 - 9:19am admin1

While it's not as much as it hoped for, the beleaguered Monroe County District Attorney's Office will be getting a little relief within the next couple of months.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here