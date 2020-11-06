County has 7 new COVID-19 cases in 2 days

Monroe County has seen a marked increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases since last Saturday when the Monroe County Health Department (MCHD) reported one new case.

Since then seven more individuals have been diagnosed with the virus. MCDH reported four new positive cases on Tuesday and another three on Wednesday. Add to that, the positive case reported last Saturday and the county now has eight active COVID-19 cases.

The newest cases include:

• A female in her 30s with moderate symptoms

• A female in her 60s with mild symptoms

• A male in his 80s with moderate symptoms

• A female in her 20s with mild symptoms

• A male in his 30s with mild symptoms

• A male in his 30s with moderate symptoms

• A female in her 80s –investigation underway

As of Wednesday, the county has a total of 26 positive cases, which also include one COVID-related death, and 17 recoveries. Another 2,916 county residents have tested negative for the virus.

Statewide, 21,593 individuals have tested positive COVID-19, including 671 who have died. Another 357,112 have tested negative for the virus.

Regional Roll Out of the Coulee COVID-19 Compass

Health departments in Buffalo County, Crawford County, Jackson County, La Crosse County, Monroe County, Trempealeau County, and Vernon County have partnered to develop and launch the Coulee COVID-19 Compass.

“COVID-19 doesn’t respect county borders, so collaboration and partnerships with our neighboring counties are critical,” said Sharon Nelson, MCDH director and health officer. “This tool will use each county’s data to identify each county’s level of risk related to COVID-19.”

The risk level will guide recommendations for each county’s residents and will allow the public to see the data for neighboring counties and the region at a glance.

“The Compass responds to data so we can make timely recommendations on current risks. The tool is responsive because we anticipate that COVID-19 will ebb and flow in our

communities,” said Nelson.

She added that the tool provides risk assessment using 10 data points in three categories, including:

• Epidemiology Status- what the disease is doing

• Healthcare Capacity

• Public Health Capacity

These data move the Compass needle between four risk levels -- Severe, High, Moderate, Low. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the health departments anticipate changes to the risk level over time. It is expected that the needle will move responsively between lower and higher risk levels as our communities experience waves of the virus.

This will occur until a vaccine or treatment is widely available.

The regional version of the Coulee COVID-19 Compass is available for viewing at covid19compass.org. Questions about the tool can be directed to MCHD at 608-269-8666.