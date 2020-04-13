County has first death related to COVID-19

Monroe County recorded its first death related to COVID-19.

On Friday, March 10 the Monroe County Health Department reported an individual died who tested positive for COVID-19. While the individual, a male in his 70’s who passed away in a local hospital, tested positive for COVID-19, the medical examiner reported his death was due to multiple underlying health conditions.

Out of respect for the privacy of the individual and his family, the Monroe County Health Department said it will not be disclosing any additional information.

“Monroe County Health Department sends our deepest condolences to the family, friends and community of this individual. We continue to take this virus seriously,” said Sharon Nelson, Director/Health Officer of the department. “This loss is a reminder of how important the Safer At Home order is in the protection of our most vulnerable residents.”

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has remained at eight since April 8. The county had its first reported case on March 24.

Four individuals have recovered from the virus in Monroe County. Statewide, 3,341 people have tested positive for the virus, including 974 who have been hospitalized and 141 who have died.

The COVID-19 outbreak is predicted to peak between April 23 and May 23.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Human Services, modeling indicates that, without action, like social distancing and Safe-at-Home policies being implemented, COVID-19 would have caused 22,000 infections by April 8 and between 440 and 1,500 deaths.

Those projections are based on data compiled by DHS between March 3 and March 15, 2020. The data showed exponential growth; cases doubled every 3.4 days. “To illustrate this across one week, if a Monday morning started with 100 cases, then there would be 200 cases by Thursday afternoon and 400 cases by the following Monday,” the report said.

The report also says that due to the time that passes between transmission, symptoms, and a test result, policies like Safer at Home will need more time to result in a significant decrease in cases reported.

The best preventive measure against COVID-19 is physical separation from each other. Nelson urges people to follow Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer At Home order.

Other guidelines from the Monroe County Health Department include:

• Stay at home.

• Limit your physical interactions to the same people during this time. Less than five people total will help us stop the virus from spreading.

• Keep at least 6 feet apart from others and avoid direct physical contact.

• Limit the amount of time you spend making essential trips to the grocery store or to pick up medication.

• Make essential trips no more than once a week.

• And stay in touch over the phone with your family and friends as much as possible. We all need support through this time.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Those who have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19 can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211wisconsin.org or call 211.

Those experiencing anxiety, depression, or feeling overwhelmed can call 800-985-5990 to speak to a trained crisis counselor or text TalkWithUS to 66747.