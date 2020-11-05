County has new case of COVID-19

On Sunday, one new confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in the county.

According to the Monroe County Health Department, the new case involves a woman in her 50s who has been hospitalized.

The case is the first since April 21 and the second since April 15.

The county now has 15 confirmed cases of the virus reported. A total of 13 have recovered, while 1,133 individuals have tested negative for the virus. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, five of the confirmed cases are from the Tomah area. The state doesn’t report locations of cases in a zip code area until there are more than four.

Statewide, 10,219 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed with 400 deaths and 1,820 hospitalizations attributed to the virus.

The current daily testing capacity in the state is 13,797. According to benchmark of Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan, every Wisconsin resident who has symptoms of COVID-19 should have access to a lab test in order for the state move forward on re-opening. The ultimate goal is 85,000 tests per week or approximately 12,000 tests per day.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has yet to render a decision on a lawsuit filed by Republican lawmakers over the legality of Gov. Tony Evers’ administration extending its safer-at-home order to May 26.

Monroe County Health Officer Sharon Nelson said there is evidence that there are people with the virus who are contagious but displaying no symptoms, so it’s important to treat everyone like they have it and follow safety guidelines. Those include staying at home if possible, social distancing, handwashing and wearing a mask when in public.