County looks to recoup money from architect

Monroe County Board Chairman Cedric Schnitzler said the county is moving forward on recouping money from the architectural firm that designed the justice center.

At Wednesday's board meeting Schnitzler announced the formation of an "advisory litigation team" to assist Middleton attorney Saul Glazer, who the county retained for possible legal action against the Louis Berger Group.

Berger, based in Washington D.C., is being blamed for design flaws and oversights that led to the project coming in at an estimated $6 million over budget.

The eight-member advisory litigation team includes Schnitzler, Justice Center Project Coordinator Kurt Marshaus, County Administrator Jim Bialecki, former county board chairmen Bruce Humphrey and Jim Kuhn, Building Committee Chairman Judge J David Rice, County Board Vice-Chairman Wally Habhegger and Corporation Counsel Andy Kaftan.

Schnitzler was adamant that the group is not a voting body.

"These are not committee members," he said. "They have no voting power, they are not designating money or spending money. They are there to assist (the attorney).

The county also has hired an architect to assist the attorney in building a case against Berger. So far, its spent $11,500 in legal and expert fees, which are included in justice center project costs.

Schnitzler said the attorney, in concert with the litigation team, will have dollar figures ready for mediation with Berger in June. However, he said the county will be ready to take the matter further if necessary.

"If all else fails and we can't settle in mediation, we will likely file a lawsuit," he said.

While mediation is between the county and the Louis Berger Group, a lawsuit is more expensive, involving court proceedings and, ultimately, a judge's decision.

"We just want money returned to the taxpayers of Monroe County," said Schnitzler.