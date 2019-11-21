County receives state funds for drug court

Monroe County’s nascent drug court just got a funding boost from the State of Wisconsin.

The program, which, barring any impediments, should be up and running in January, received a $57,401 expansion grant it will use to hire a mental health provider to perform assessments and help with treatment of drug court participants.

Tara Nichols, the drug court coordinator who wrote the grant application, said the money also will go toward training members of the drug court team.

Monroe County was among several counties and one tribe receiving funding from the state for treatment and diversion (TAD) programs. The state budget includes $14.4 million over the 2019-21 biennium for TAD programs.

Drug court is an 18-month program for drug addicts who have been convicted, are on probation and have been approved to participate in the program.

The drug court team would consist of a broad range of individuals from several agencies, including the district attorney's office, public defender's office, circuit court, probation & parole, justice systems, law enforcement and human services.

In September, the Monroe County Board voted unanimously to use money from its revolving loan fund buyout to fund a drug court for the next two years. The board voted to buy out its revolving loan fund, making just over $900,000 available to the county, which it can use for up to three projects as long they meet certain criteria.

The drug court met those stipulations and will use $239,000 of the available funds to get the program up and running through 2022. Eric Weihe, director of the Justice Systems Department, which will oversee drug court, said the Wisconsin Department of Administration still has to approve the county’s use of those funds After it does, the county board will have to formally accept the funding.

The need for a drug court stems mainly from the meth epidemic and the stress it is placing on the justice system. In a presentation to the board earlier this year, Weihe pointed out that studies show for every dollar invested in the program it returns from $4 to $12, by breaking up the cycle of addiction and making former addicts contributing members of society.

The county's investment in the new positions, he said, was needed to provide relief to his department, especially with assistant coordinator Tara Nichols, who coordinates several different programs in the department, including the OWI treatment court.

Nichols said the treatment court team has been formed and the department is now developing a referral process and eligibility requirements for participants. She expects the program to be screening participants by late December at the earliest.

“We’re excited to get it started,” she said.