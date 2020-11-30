County rings in the holiday season with an official tree
Mon, 11/30/2020 - 9:55am admin1
Monroe County held its first official Christmas Tree lighting Nov. 19 in front of the Justice Center with little fanfare due to the COVID pandemic.
Monroe County held its first official Christmas Tree lighting Nov. 19 in front of the Justice Center with little fanfare due to the COVID pandemic.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com