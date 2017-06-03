County's Hispanic population waits and worries

Alfonso Sanchez understands the fear that has swept through the Hispanic community in Monroe County fueled by rhetoric over mass deportations and sweeps conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Sanchez is himself an immigrant from Mexico City, who made his way to Sparta via North Carolina, where he was a bridge builder. Today, he heads Lugar de Reunion, on organization based in Sparta that helps Hispanic immigrants assimilate into rural Wisconsin.

But that population, which is significant, has grown increasingly nervous since the presidential election. Reports of immigration sweeps in the Midwest last month, targeting some of the major meat packing plants didn't help matters.

Sanchez said the problem isn't the raids themselves, where ICE is looking for people with criminal convictions.

"A lot of times people without convictions are swept up. That separates families," he said.

That's the concern in Monroe County.

While he is unsure of the number of documented and undocumented Hispanic immigrants in the county, Sanchez does know families where the children are U.S. citizens, while one or both of the parents are undocumented.

The fear is if the parents are detained or deported, the children will be left alone. And if the parents are deported, many of their children don't have legal status in Mexico because they are U.S. citizens.

Sanchez said when ICE makes a raid, they take everyone without the proper documentation, whether they are legally here or not.

So Sanchez has been helping families come up with a plan in case that happens.

Mari Freiberg, executive director of Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center in Cashton and Norwalk, which partners with Lugar de Reunion, said it's the equivalent of a natural disaster plan for immigrants.

"It's like some people who have earthquake plans," she said. "Some people create a deportation plan. If the parents are taken what happens to the kids? For people who are here and employed generally, it seems kind of surreal to have to do that."

Monroe County's Hispanic community has grown over the past 20 years. The meat plant in Norwalk was what initially lured Mexican immigrants to the area. The first wave was mostly single males, which led to an increase in disorderly incidents.

However, families replaced those single males and Norwalk's population is now 35% Hispanic. Along with the families came harmony between the resettled immigrants and the Anglo population.

Nowhere is that harmony more evident than at Brookwood High School, where 40 Hispanic families send their children.

Lugar de Reunion serves 50 families who send their children to the Sparta School District and 15 families whose children attend Cashton schools.

Frieberg said the number of immigrants using Scenic Bluffs is growing, with 10% of the patient population native Spanish speakers. It is the fastest growing segment of the population the health center serves.

She also noted that Scenic Bluffs doesn't ask about immigration status. "We are a public health agency so our job is to protect the public regardless of who's here," she said, adding the school district also is there to offer education to children regardless of immigration status.

"We are trying to acknowledge and support those who are living here in our communities, who have jobs or are working in the industries we all rely on for our employment as well."

Freiberg said many of the immigrants who use Scenic Bluffs services have insurance.

According to 2015 figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, 4.7% of Monroe County's population is Hispanic. Sanchez said officially 40% of the workforce on dairy farms is immigrant labor, but he thinks it's higher. Sanchez said most of the Mexican immigrants he assists are unskilled laborers. Some are legal and some aren't.

Monroe County Sheriff Scott Perkins said there is no way of knowing how many in the Hispanic population are undocumented. He also said his department doesn't actively investigate whether or not they are documented unless a crime is involved.

According to Perkins, not all county residents are happy about immigrants being here. He said he runs into mixed feeling about the issue as he traverses the county.

"Some would like them to stay, some would like them all removed," he said.

In Wilton, a community group has formed to help immigrant families who might get caught up in sweeps.

"ACT NOW" was formed by Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District residents Gina Rae, Kim Neil Nofsinger, Denise Buckbee and Kristin Wendland.

The group is seeking households willing to temporarily take in children or pets of families broken up by immigration sweeps, should they happen.

Rae said it's an attempt to keep kids lives as normal as possible. "If we have neighbors who find themselves in a situation there will be someone who will to step in for a little while while they get things figured out," she said.

"If ICE comes in to take these parents, local authorities would have to become involved and contact protective services. That means they could be placed in a different county or school district. We just want them to know there are people here to support them."

Anyone interested in more information should go to the organizations Facebook page at ACT NOW.

As for Sanchez, he is hoping the storm will pass so families can remain in Sparta. He said despite the weather, the Mexican population is happy living in the community and wants to be part of it.

"If they have work, they are doing well," he said.