Countywide turnout tops 91%

A record number of Monroe County voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election where turnout reached 91.85%.

A record number of people voting absentee contributed to the high turnout, which in the towns of New Lyme and Scott and the Village of Wyveille hit 100%. Almost every municipality in the county topped 90%.

A total of 22,683 of the county’s 24,696 voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election. That tops the previous high-water mark of the 2016 presidential election, when turnout in Monroe County reached 85% with close to 20,000 ballots cast.

The City of Sparta had 88% turnout, which, according to City Clerk Julie Hanson, included 2,434 absentee ballots. According to Tomah City Clerk Becky Weyer, Tomah had a similar turnout with 2,055 absentee ballots cast.

Both clerks said there were still plenty of voters who turned up at the polls to cast their ballots in person. Both also reported no incidents and no long waiting times, although lines did get long on occasion.

“We had no incidents just a long, busy day,” said Hanson, who worked with Deputy Clerk Jenny Lydon until nearly 2 a.m. Wednesday to get votes counted and submitted to the county clerk’s office. The Sparta polling station, located at the Sparta Community Center, had 28 poll workers on duty throughout the day.

Hanson also said she was surprised that no poll watchers turned up to observe during the election.

Weyer said there was a large number of same-day registrations that kept poll workers busy in Tomah. Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.