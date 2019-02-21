Couple charged with mail theft after getting stuck in ditch

Two suspects, identified as Jacob S. Williams and Sara A. Williams, both 27, with no permanent address, have been accused in an ongoing statewide mail theft and fraud investigation. The couple was arrested Sunday evening and taken into custody by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 11, 2018, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Stanford Body Shop in Briggsville for a fraudulent forged check complaint. The owner of the body shop reported that while doing her online banking, she noticed two payroll checks listed with the same check number.

According to the complaint, she told law enforcement one of the checks was a legitimate payroll check to an employee and the second was a fraudulent check in the amount of $824.69. She also stated she had contacted her bank and confirmed her name had been forged and the check was fraudulent allegedly made payable to a Sara Williams at a Mauston address.

The body shop owner provided investigators with a copy of both checks and the account was closed. Through investigation, it was determined that the fraudulent check had been cashed at the Tomah Wal-Mart.

On Dec. 13, Marquette County Sheriff’s Department contacted officers at the Tomah PD and informed them of the investigation. Investigators were provided with video footage of the transaction, as well as photos of two suspects and a suspect vehicle.

Sara A. Williams, 27, of Mauston had allegedly cashed the fraudulent check on Dec. 6. There was reportedly a male subject, identified as Jacob S. Williams, with the female who attempted to cash a check that did not go through and Wal-Mart declined cashing his check.

The suspect vehicle seen in video surveillance from Wal-Mart was found to be registered to Jacob Williams’ niece. She reportedly told investigators that she had sold the vehicle to her uncle, who still owed her money, and assumed the registration had been switched over.

On the night of Feb. 17, a deputy with the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office stopped to assist two subjects, later identified as Sara and Jacob Williams, whose vehicle had slid off the road, struck a mailbox and gotten stuck in the snow.

The deputy assisted in getting the vehicle removed from the snow bank and began to gather information in reference to the crash. While doing so, the Williamses allegedly fled the scene in the vehicle.

The vehicle, which had incorrect plates on it, was located a short distance up the road where the subjects had reportedly fled on foot. Deputies learned that the vehicle had been stolen out of Eau Claire.

Additional deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol personnel responded to the scene to assist. A search of the area was conducted and both subjects were reportedly located hiding in nearby barns.

During a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly recovered stolen property, including mail from multiple jurisdictions in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Sara Williams was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court Tuesday morning with identity theft to obtain money or credit and forgery and a $5,000 signature bond was set. Jacob Williams has yet to be charged in Monroe County.

The additional evidence has furthered the investigation and additional charges are anticipated.

The couple is also facing charges in Sauk County. Jacob and Sara Williams have each been charged with three counts of felony identity theft for financial gain.

According to the complaint, a Sauk County Sheriff’s Office detective spoke with a Baraboo woman on Feb. 12 who said three checks she mailed out the prior month to pay bills had not been processed.

She later noticed three charges to her checking account at Kwik Trip gas stations in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Investigators obtained surveillance images from the Kwik Trips that allegedly showed Sara and Jacob passing the fraudulent checks.

According to the Monroe County Sherrif’s Office, dozens of victims and potential victims have been identified and investigators will be reaching out to those victims as they continue to gather more information.

Sara is scheduled to appear next in Monroe County Circuit Court on March 18 at 9 a.m.