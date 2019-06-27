Couple sentenced to prison after sexually assaulting a minor

Andy G. Rupp, 39, of Lancaster was sentenced in Monroe County Circuit Court earlier this month on charges related to the sexual assault of a child.

In October 2016, the Fennimore Police Department (FPD) was dispatched to 1745 Monroe Street in the City of Fennimore, located in Grant County, for a sexual assault complaint.

According to the complaint, the FPD investigation revealed that the 12-year-old victim had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by Rupp, both in the City of Fennimore and the City of Tomah.

Rupp was ultimately arrested for sexual assault of a child and charged in Grant County Circuit Court, where he was found guilty on three counts of 1st degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 and sentenced to 45 years in state prison and extended supervision.

Through the course of the investigation, officers discovered the victim’s mother, Heather M. Manning, watched and allowed Rupp to have sexual intercourse with the victim. She was charged in Grant County Circuit Court, where she was found guilty on three counts of failure to act/sexual assault of a child and sentenced to nine years in state prison and nine years extended supervision.

Manning was also found guilty in Monroe County Circuit Court of failing to act during the sexual assault of a child and sentenced to two years in state prison and five years extended supervision to be served concurrently with the Grant County case.

On the date of the aforementioned investigation, Fennimore officers were transporting the victim to Meriter Hospital in Madison for a SANE examination, during which time they conducted a recorded interview with the victim who reportedly stated the first time she was sexually assaulted was in Tomah around September 2016.

The victim said Rupp wanted to “teach her” and continued to speak in depth about the incidents of sexual assault.

On February 2, 2017, a check of hotel records showed Manning, Rupp and the victim stayed at the Econo Lodge Hotel in Tomah from September 5 through September 9, 2016.

Rupp and Manning engaged in sexual intercourse at the Tomah hotel where the victim said she was forced to watch for the first time, subsequently Rupp also had sexual intercourse with the victim.

During an interview on Monday, October 3, 2016, Rupp allegedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim, which included having sexual intercourse with Manning while the victim was allegedly forced to watch.

Rupp was found guilty of causing a child under 13 years of age to view/listen to sexual conduct and two counts exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child. He was sentenced to three years in state prison and four years extended supervision.

Rupp is to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 without prior approval and he is to register as a sex offender for 15 years after discharge from extended supervision.