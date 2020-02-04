COVID-19 cases on the rise in Monroe County

On Wednesday, the Monroe County Health Department was informed of a third confirmed case of COVID-19

According to Sharon Nelson, Health department director and county health officer, the three cases are unrelated.

The most recent individual, whose lab test came back positive, is a female in her 50s who is experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and is currently isolating at home. Nelson said the health department is following up with all identified contacts to provide appropriate guidance.

She added that the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) prevents her department from identifying where individuals who test positive for COVID-19 live.

“We ask that residents respect the privacy of individuals who have been tested for or test positive for COVID-19,” she said.

The county’s first confirmed case of the virus was March 24, and its second was March 30. None of the individuals had been to a place where there is an outbreak of COVID-19.

“We are experiencing community spread in Monroe County and throughout Wisconsin,” said Nelson. “We need everyone to act as though you already have COVID-19 or the people in the community do.”

Community spread is when someone tests positive for COVID-19 without having been exposed to a known case or without going to a place where community spread has been reported. Those who do leave home, should assume they will come into contact with COVID-19.

“Since not everyone is able to be tested, there are likely more cases in the county than we are aware of,” said Nelson.

As of Wednesday, 193 individuals had been tested in Monroe County.

Statewide, there are 1,550 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 398 hospitalizations and 24 deaths attributed to the virus. Neighboring La Crosse County has 19 confirmed cases with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Nelson said moving forward, the health department will no longer make individual case count announcements, but will announce details of new cases at 3:30 p.m. on its website https://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19 and Facebook page (@MonroeCountyHealthDept)

The best preventive measure against COVID-19 is physical separation from each other. Nelson urges people to follow Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer At Home order.

Other guidelines from the Monroe County Health Department include:

• Stay at home.

• Limit your physical interactions to the same people during this time. Less than five people total will help us stop the virus from spreading.

• Keep at least 6 feet apart from others and avoid direct physical contact.

• Limit the amount of time you spend making essential trips to the grocery store or to pick up medication.

• Make essential trips no more than once a week.

• And stay in touch over the phone with your family and friends as much as possible. We all need support through this time.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Those who have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19 can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211wisconsin.org or call 211.

Those experiencing anxiety, depression, or feeling overwhelmed can call 800-985-5990 to speak to a trained crisis counselor or text TalkWithUS to 66747.