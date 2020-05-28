COVID-19 doesn’t stop cancer

The Sparta Area Cancer Support (SACS) Board was originally planning a special 20th Anniversary SACS Walk/Rally for August 7 at Sparta Memorial Park, but due to COVID-19, it has had to make changes from the large one-night event with traditional activities to various curbside events.

“Cancer doesn't stop because of COVID. We are still helping area residents with financial support as well as rides to and from treatments. In order to continue doing this, we need to continue fundraising,” said board member Joanne Bohnert. “We depend on our area businesses to help sponsor everything that we do. However, because of the strain that COVID has put on businesses, we will not be asking for their financial support this year.”

Despite the cancellation of the annual Walk/Rally, SACS is still planning to host several activities on Friday, Aug. 7 in the parking lot of Sparta Aquatic Center and along Rusk Avenue.

Kicking Cancer at the Curb will be held at the entrance to Sparta Memorial Park, on Rusk Avenue, from 4 to 8 p.m. The event will also be held on June 12 at Eddies Convenience Store on Hwy 21 in Sparta from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

It’s as easy as swinging through and dropping some cash for a good cause in a bucket.

Calendar raffle tickets will be sold in the parking lot of the aquatic center; the cost will remain at $10 each or three for $25. Prize amounts and the number of drawings, which is 18, will remain the same as previous years.

This year, the first drawing will be held on Friday, Sept. 4 at WCOW radio station in downtown Sparta, with the last drawing on Sept. 21.

“Calendar Raffles are our biggest effort,” Bohnert said. “We need everyone's help with this.”

Raffle tickets are available by contacting Gary Peterson at (608) 633-3703.

Every year, SACS designs new t-shirts in a different color; this year, the shirts are cranberry red with gold print. The shirts will be sold for $12 each in the parking lot on Aug. 7, however, shirts are also available now by contacting Kathy Culpitt at (608) 269-6162.

Team shirt orders should be submitted by July 31.

SACS will also be hosting a “Remembrance Cruise” in place of the annual Luminary Ceremony.

“Sadly, we will not have the candle-lit luminaries lining the track as in past years,” Bohnert said. “In their place, a cancer ribbon ‘In Memory’ or ‘In Honor’ of loved ones printed on blue and yellow cardstock respectively, will be displayed along the Rusk Avenue fence.”

SACS is hoping to be able to display the ribbons for a week for everyone to take their time to walk or drive past. Remembrances will also be sold in the parking lot and can be purchased in advance by obtaining a form online at the SACS website.

The cost remains the same: $5 each or three for $10. Contact Cheryl Isensee with any questions at (608) 269-3215.

Another fun fundraiser is the SACS Flock of Flamingos, which have finally come out of hibernation. “This is a fun way to brighten someone's day,” Bohnert said, adding SACS will place flamingos in a lawn/yard for a donation to the organization.

For more information on how to have a friend or relative in the Sparta area “flocked,” please contact Alice Olson at (608) 487-5451 or Dawn Rickert at (608) 633-4994.

SACS is also encouraging teams to help with fundraising while continuing to stay safe. For those interested in forming a team, contact Kay Kast at (608) 269-4311 or Bohnert at (608) 269-7176 to obtain a team packet, or pick one up at Sparta Chiropractic on W. Wisconsin St in Sparta.

Packets are also available online at www.spartaareacancersupport.org.

On Aug. 7, SACS will not have the adult or children's raffles, 50/50 raffle, children's games or food available at the park during the activities. According to Bohnert, activities may be added or changed based on changes to COVID regulations.

Last year, SACS raised $130,000, which went to help local families and individuals affected by cancer. Without those funds, the organization may be forced to reduce the amount of money they give to those who truly need it.