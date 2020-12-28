COVID-19 pandemic is top story of 2020

It comes as no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic was the top story in the Monroe County Herald in 2020.

While the pandemic was raging around the globe and other parts of the U.S., it first hit the front page of the Herald on March 5 with the story of former Sparta man and his husband who were dealing with the outbreak in South Korea.

On March 12, the paper reported Monroe County was bracing for the impending arrival of COVID even as Wisconsin had only six confirmed cases. That was followed by Gov. Tony Evers issuing orders closing K-12 schools, limiting crowd sizes and closing non-essential businesses.

On March 26, the county announced its first COVID case, a male in his 50s. By April 6, the number of cases in the county had risen to seven and on April 13, the health department recorded the first death in the county attributed to the virus, while only eight county residents had been confirmed with COVID.

On July 9, the county surpassed the 100 mark for total confirmed cases. As of last Wednesday, Dec. 23, the county stood 3,335 cases and 27 deaths.

Other stories of note for 2020 include, in no particular order:

• On Feb. 26, Monroe County became the fourth Second Amendment sanctuary county in Wisconsin after county board supervisors voted 15-1 for a resolution calling for its adoption.

The vote on the mostly symbolic measure came in front of an assembly room packed mostly with gun rights proponents but including a smattering of people opposing the resolution.

Sparta businessman Trent Zeigler organized an information session on the issue at Jake’s Northwoods earlier in the month, which drew close to 400 people and garnered quite a bit of media coverage.

• The Morrow Home Community in Sparta began expanding its footprint on South Water Street in the spring when it broke ground on a $12 million project that will expand and modernize the facility.

The project entails building an assisted living wing on the nursing home’s northern-most parking lot along South Water Street that abuts the former Denton’s Hobby Shop building. That two-story addition would house 36 apartments.

Once that is completed, the current assisted living facility, Homestead Apartments, located in a part of the Morrow Home complex built in 1938, and the west wing of the skilled nursing home, built in 1957, will be demolished to make room for a parking lot.

The tentative completion date for construction is Aug. 2021, with demolition of Homestead and the west wing of the nursing home to follow.

• On Aug. 10, Monroe County Circuit Judge Todd Zeigler sentenced Travis and Amy Headrick to four years in prison with an additional seven years extended supervision.

The Melvina couple, admitted to neglecting two of their adopted children and locking one of them in a horse trough secured shut with heavy wire fencing and zip ties. Judge Ziegler described their actions as “despicable” and “extremely disturbing.”

• The plaintiffs in a civil lawsuit accusing 10 county board supervisors of open meetings violations got almost everything they asked for at a hearing March 31 in Monroe County Circuit Court that brought to a close a legal ordeal that began two years earlier.

La Crosse County Judge Scott Horne, who presided over the case, agreed to the plaintiff’s request to vacate a resolution to move the county nursing home site to Tomah, but denied their other demand to void a $16 million bonding resolution.

In January, a Monroe County jury found the 10 county board supervisors violated Wisconsin Open Meetings Law when they signed the Rule 5 petition at the November 2017 board meeting, calling for the proposed county nursing home site to be moved from Sparta to Tomah. The 10 supervisors then voted at the subsequent January board meeting to amend the Rule 5 resolution, which made Tomah the county’s official site.

• Dr. Mike Hanson was selected as the new Tomah school district superintendent.

The Tomah school board began their search in January. It included a rigorous application process which involved a virtual open community forum, interviews with the administrative team, and multiple interviews with the Board of Education.

Hanson has a 25 year background in education serving as a teacher, principal, curriculum director and district administrator in South Dakota. He most recently served as superintendent of the Joliet Township HS District 204 in Joliet, IL.

Hanson replaced Cindy Zahrte, who retired at the end of the school year.

• In October, the Tomah City Council denied a claim that was filed by former city administrator Roger Gorius. Details of Gorius’ termination remain a mystery per an agreement signed by Gorius and the city since he was relieved of his duties in April. A resolution that went before the council at that meeting did not shed any light on that decision. It simply stated Gorius alleges breach of contract against the city.

• The Rolling Hills nursing home project is back on track after suffering a setback in August.

Plans for a new county-run nursing home are once again on the move. Community Living Solutions (CLS), the firm designing the project, is working on three building design options, all of which will go out for bid in March. The first option is the originally-approved design, a 50-bed skilled nursing home with an attached 24-bed assisted living unit and a 24-bed independent living unit.

The second option takes the 24-bed independent living apartments out of the mix and leaves the 50 skilled nursing beds and increases the assisted living beds to 50.

The final option is a 62-bed skilled nursing unit with 12 assisted living beds, which can be converted to skilled beds if needed.

As for bonding, the county approved bonding $16 million in December 2017. That took a super majority vote but it will only take a simple majority vote to actually issue the bonds and have the money available for the project.

The county is on schedule to put the bond out for bid and open the bids at the Jan. 27 county board meeting.

The project site is across from the current Rolling Hills complex on county-owned land off of Cty. Hwy. B north of Sparta, which is currently a farm field.

• In November, downtown Sparta’s longest existing store closed its doors for good. Arenz Shoe was in business 118 years after beginning in La Crosse in 1902. At its apex, it had around a dozen satellite stores in Iowa, Minnesota, and southern Wisconsin, all owned by different branches of the Arenz family. But as the retail shoe business changed, those stores disappeared one by one.

Sparta’s was the last one remaining. Over the years, three generations of one Arenz family managed to make the Sparta location a success, giving it a reputation of supplying quality footwear with friendly service.

Mike Arenz, the last owner, followed his father, Gene, who followed his father, Art, into the business.

Mike retired in November and since his two children were involved in their own careers, he decided to close the business.

• Authorities arrested three Milwaukee-area people in connection with a June 11 homicide in Sparta. Police responded to a shooting at 420 S. Court St. shortly after 1 a.m. on June 11. When they arrived, they discovered 61-year-old Anthony Koopman with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and later died.

Police eventually arrested Eric A. Borges, 32, Michael J. Hartmann, 38, and Damara R. Skenandore-Medina, 28. A witness told police Koopman was shot when the trio tried to rob him during a drug deal.

Hartmann, the alleged shooter, and Borges are being held on $2 million cash bonds, while Skenandore-Medina is in jail in lieu of a $1 million cash bond.