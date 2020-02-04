COVID-19 safety measures enacted at Monroe County Jail

Just like everyone else, the staff at the Monroe County Jail is adjusting its rules, regulations and procedures in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels said new measures have been put in place at the jail in an effort to make the environment safer for both staff and inmates.

“Were doing a lot of precautionary measurers,” said Revels. “It’s certainly different than it was three weeks ago.”

Revels said his department put together a pandemic response plan as a means of reacting to the situation.

“The reason is for the safety and well-being of the inmates and staff,” he offered.

“Were taking the temperature of every inmate that’s brought in, and based on the result, there may be additional questions asked of the inmates as they’re booked in,” continued Revels. “We’re attempting to reduce the risk of contamination.”

He said if someone being booked into the jail is running a fever, he or she may be placed in a segregated area of the jail.

“Then we’ll follow up with our nursing staff with more of an evaluation,” Revels added. “We do have an area where we can segregate.”

The plan also includes temporarily stopping fingerprinting and DNA testing.

In addition, Revels said there have been changes to the visitation policies and procedures at the jail.

“We’re only allowing visitation by video only, and that video visitation is free of charge to the inmates,” he said.

“We have reduced our visitation as much as we can and we’re trying to use whatever technology we have for attorneys (who need to see inmates),” continued Revels. “We’re still going to make sure we safeguard all of the constitutional rights of our inmates. We’re not limiting access we’re using technology that we have to still make that happen.”

Additional cleaning and disinfecting also is part of the pandemic response plan at the jail.

“Were all paying great attention to disinfecting every segment of our workplace,” Revels offered. “We’ve been faced to make a lot of changes in the way we conduct our day-to-day business.”

He said his department is communicating by phone or emails whenever possible.

Revels said the outbreak is somewhat of a double whammy for his department – especially his deputies on the front lines.

“We still have to protect and serve. We have to go into residences on domestics and that puts the deputies at a higher rise. It’s not just law enforcement – it’s health care, first responders. Our normal calls for service don’t stop,” he said.

“In a profession that sometimes forces us into danger, the pandemic raises concerns to a higher level,” Revels added. “Now they’re concerned with the virus becoming part of their households.”

Revels recognizes that the situation is fluid one and can change on a daily basis, which is why he participates in daily briefings.

“Here in Monroe County, we, the county administrator, county board chair, along with the Chief Deputy (Rob) Conroy and the emergency management coordinator are meeting, conferencing, daily at 10 a.m. for the purposes of staying abreast of all the changes coming out of the governor’s office and those rules, regulations and orders coming out of public health,” he offered. “It’s important as a results of the critical environment we find ourselves in.”