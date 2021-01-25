Covid increase cause for instruction change at TMS

The rise in Covid-19 cases at Tomah Middle School has forced a change in student instruction.

District superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson said all TMS students will move to at-home/virtual learning due to COVID starting today (Monday) through Friday, Feb. 5. Hanson said a tentative return date for hybrid instruction is set for Monday, Feb. 8.

"This decision comes after an increase in COVID 19 cases in both staff and students," Hanson said.

All TMS activities and athletics will also be paused for this duration. Students’ class schedules will remain the same but delivered virtually. Classes will be conducted Monday through Friday.

Middle school parents and guardians will receive specific information regarding the virtual learning process during this pause in the hybrid model.

"The district is monitoring this closely and appreciates the patience and support of our Tomah Middle School students, families, and faculty during this transition to virtual learning," Hanson said.