Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Arnie Andrews, left and Ben Butler of the Ben & Arnie Morning Show on WCOW. Contributed photo

COW97's Ben & Arnie nominated for CMA award

Tue, 09/03/2019 - 9:19am admin1

WCOW-FM (COW97) received the news last Wednesday that Ben & Arnie had been nominated for Broadcast Personality of The Year by the Country Music Association in Nashville.

