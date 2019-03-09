COW97's Ben & Arnie nominated for CMA award
Tue, 09/03/2019
WCOW-FM (COW97) received the news last Wednesday that Ben & Arnie had been nominated for Broadcast Personality of The Year by the Country Music Association in Nashville.
