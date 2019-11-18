CP Holiday Train to stop in Sparta, Tomah

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be making scheduled stops in Sparta and Tomah on its annual U.S. 2019 tour next month. The Holiday Train will arrive in both communities on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

It is scheduled to stop at the Amtrak Depot in Tomah, 205 N. Superior Ave., at around 5:25 p.m. with the CP Holiday Show beginning at 5:30 p.m.

It will arrive in Sparta at approximately 6:40 p.m., stopping at the intersection of South Water Street and Milwaukee Street, near the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce Depot. The CP Holiday Show will begin at 7 p.m.

The CP Holiday Train is 1,000 feet long and has 14 brightly lit cars. This year’s featured performers will be Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott. The stage car will be open on both sides for viewing.

The event is free and open to the public. Please bring non-perishable food items, which will be collected to benefit local food pantries. The CP Holiday Train program launched in 1999, and has since raised more than $15.8 million and 4.5 million pounds of food for communities along CP’s routes in Canada and the United States.

“The Holiday Train program is all about local food banks and food shelves and the critical role they play in our communities,” said Keith Creel, CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “People come for the beautifully-lit train and stay for the incredible show – all in the name of community. The holiday season is the best time of year, and we look forward to bringing together thousands of Canadians and Americans this season for this incredibly important cause and a great time.”

While waiting for the arrival of the train in Sparta, those in attendance will enjoy free hot chocolate sponsored by Mayo Clinic Health System, served in the east parking lot of the Chamber Depot. Mayo Clinic Health System has also made arrangements for and appearance from Santa Clause who will visit with children from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Chamber parking lot.