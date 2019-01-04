Cranberry history program at local history room April 4

Monroe County is “Cranberry Country,” boasting the largest concentration of cranberry marshes in the state. The Village of Warrens, located in northeast Monroe County, is even the official “Cranberry Capital of Wisconsin.” The red, bouncy cranberry is native to Monroe County, which has the acidic soil, course sand, and ample water necessary for the berry to thrive.

Native Americans harvested wild cranberries for centuries—not just for food, but also for dyes and medicinal use. Early settlers to this region were drawn to cranberries as well, and by the late 1800s, cultivation of the fruit was underway on several bogs in the county.

Advances in technology and agricultural research have helped the cranberry industry to expand over the last 100 years. Monroe County’s many marshes continue to contribute to the region’s economy, promote tourism, and support wildlife.