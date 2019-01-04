Cranberry Museum moving toward an opening date

The Wisconsin Cranberry Discovery Center will have new management when it opens for the upcoming season.

A few details were shared at the March 26 Warrens Area Business Association meeting.

Per an e-mail from Jason Krultz, who sits on the Discovery Center board of directors they have been negotiating with a private party to take ownership of the retail/gift shop, while still allowing the museum to retain its location in downtown Warrens with the same look and feel. In his e-mail Krultz said a handshake agreement was expected soon with operating details between the two parties to follow shortly. The goal is for the facility to open back up around May 1.

In other business, Mary Clark from St. Matthew Church said the church is hosted a meet-and-greet social Saturday, March 30 to welcome new pastor, Rev. Kory Janneke and his family.

Janneke will be installed May 12. The St. Matthew Ignite Youth Group is hosting a fund-raising dinner on April 26. Jenny Walworth from the Millston Area Museum said they acquired a quilt that was made for in 1909 for the Millston Centennial with the names of 105 families who lived in the area at the time.

For upcoming events, the Warrens Community Easter Breakfast will be held on Saturday, April 20, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the Warrens Lions Log Building. The Warrens Lions will man the grills for pancakes and sausages. They will also grill steak's for Fishermen's Night Out.

The Warrens Community Garage Sale is April 25-27. Anyone planning to hold a garage sale should contact Sandy Nemitz by April 6 at sandynemitz@gmail.com to be included on the list of participants. Businesses may also participate by holding spring clearance sales, offering a lunch special, etc. Anyone planning to do so should contact Lorry Erickson.

Cranberry Blossom Day is Saturday, June 29 at Wetherby Cranberry Company.

It was mentioned Jellystone Park Campground opens for the season on Friday, April 12. The Cranberry Country Lioness Club is also trying to put together a steering committee to continue the Warrens Community Meals after Deanna Donaldson stepped down after serving as the coordinator for seven years.

The next meeting is Monday, July 22, at 6 p.m., at the Warrens Cranberry Festival Office.