Crews break ground on new Sparta police station project

A groundbreaking ceremony was held this week at what will soon be the new headquarters for the Sparta Police Department after the Sparta City Council recently accepted a $3.1 million bid from Fowler & Hammer to renovate what was formerly Lakeview Elementary School.

According to Co-City Administrator Todd Fahning, cost projections for construction of the new facility were between $5.3 million and $6.6 million.

A $225,000 contract with the La Crosse-based architecture firm, HSR Associates, includes developing a conceptual design of the project, bidding out the work and overseeing the project.

Fowler & Hammer’s base bid for the project was $3,009,000, however, city officials opted to include in-floor radiant heat and windows in a multi-purpose room, which will add another $79,000 to the cost of the project.

The building, which is located on Pine Street and Rusk Avenue at the entrance to Memorial Park, previously housed the Sparta Area School District’s Montessori program. Last year, the school district accepted a $225,000 offer from the city for the building.

Sparta PD’s current station, located on East Oak Street, no longer meets the department’s needs. Remodeling the current facility would be too difficult as the walls, partitions, floors and ceilings are made of steel reinforced concrete.

The new facility will now replace the antiquated police station and is slated to be complete during the late summer of 2021.

The new police station will include locker rooms, a conference room, a multi-purpose training area, a fitness room, several interview rooms and office spaces for administration and officers as well as expanded, secure evidence storage areas. The facility will also have a 10-car heated garage complete with two wash bays and a small area for K9 kennels.