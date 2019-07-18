Crime Stoppers calls not scams

Recent calls in regards to an upcoming fundraiser for the Monroe County Crime Stoppers are not scams. On Saturday, August 3 at 7:30 p.m., Bryan Harris will be performing at the Sparta High School auditorium in his tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John. If you wish to attend there will be tickets available at the door for a $10 donation.

Monroe County Crime Stoppers works with law enforcement to help solve crimes by providing a tipline 608-269-STOP (7867) or 608-372-STOP (7867) or a tip option on our website monroecountycrimestoppers.com . Cash rewards of up to $1,000 and anonymity are provided to citizens who furnish information that leads to an arrest. You may also friend us on facebook.

Our organization is in need of new volunteer board members from throughout the county to help with promotions and to attend our monthly meetings held the second Thursday of each month. An application form is available on our website. If you have any questions, call Donna Heilman at 608-463-7646 or mail us at PO Box 144, Tomah, WI 54660.