Crowded field now for Tomah School Board race

What a difference a few days has made for Tomah School Board and Tomah City Council races.

Tomah School Board race grows

The field for three seats on the Tomah School Board grew significantly from earlier in the week. Incumbent Brian Hennessey is not seeking re-election. But there is ample interest for that vacancy and two other seats currently filled by Aaron Lueck and Mitch Koel. Both have filed papers to run in the April general election. Joining them are names familiar to voters because they have all run before.

Wayne Kling, Rick Murray, Spencer Stephens and Jan Sherwood are vying for seats on the board. Koel was appointed to the board after Murray resigned his seat to apply for employment with the school district.

When Murray was not selected for the position he and Koel filed letters of interest to fill the vacant seat. Koel was appointed to the seat by the board.

Kling and Stephens ran last April in what was a solid field of candidates at that time. Sherwood, a former board member, is seeking a return to the board.

Lueck's and the Hennessey's seats are three year terms. Koel's seat in a two year. Whoever fills those seats will be asked to work with a focus group being formed to create the vision of district buildings.

At the December school board meeting it was announced a volunteer community focus group is being created to provide feedback and guidance. The tentative size of the group will be approximately 20 to 25 people.

Tomah City Council

There has been a little bit of a shakeup in city council races for April since early this week.

Incumbent Donna Evans announced she will not seek another term in the Dist. 7 race. That leaves former alderwoman and mayor Nellie Pater and Kling as the lone candidates for the seat.

In Dist. 5 Koel has filed papers to fill a seat that will be vacated because incumbent Travis Scholze is not seeking another term. Candidates for the Dist. 5 seat will have 72 extra hours to pick up paperwork and return with signatures.

In Dist. 1 incumbent Adam Gigous is the lone candidate to file papers. As of the Tuesday filing deadline there is no interest for the Dist. 3 seat that is being vacated by Jeff Cram who is moving out of the district.

There will be no primary activity for the school board or city council. The general election is Tuesday, April 6.