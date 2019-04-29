CWD Summit at Kickapoo Valley Reserve May 9

If you’re a deer hunter, serious about hunting big bucks, a consumer of venison or just like watching deer, you will want to attend one of the two CWD summits offered by the Monroe County CWD Task Force.

The first summit will be held at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, located at S3661 Hwy. 131, La Farge, on May 9.

The event runs 6-9 p.m. and will feature guest speakers Bryan Richards, USGS emerging disease coordinator, and Doug Duren, Richland County landowner/conservationist.

Attendance is free and snacks and refreshments will be provided. Those attending will learn how CWD will affect the dear heard and Wisconsin hunter's passion for the sport.

• Learn what your options are as a landowner/hunter in slowing the progression of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

• Listen to Doug Duren, who is dealing with CWD positive deer on his property.

• Hear Bryan Richards, the country’s leading expert on Chronic Wasting Disease and a native of Monroe County, speak on the current state of CWD in Wisconsin and what are the implications to the Wisconsin deer herd.

The second summit will be on August 17 at the Tomah-Warrens Sportsmen’s Alliance.