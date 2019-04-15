Monday, April 15, 2019
Dance moves on display at Special Needs Prom
Macy Ambort is escorted into the banquet room by her father Jim Ambort. Herald photos by Bob Kliebenstein and contributed.Ken Roessler shows off his dance moves with Jesse Gearing, Emma Kliebenstein and Avery Brohmer; Gearing and Brohmer were among the volunteers who helped style hair and apply makeup on site.Avery Brohmer and Aly Brookman use their stylist skills to make sure one young lady is ready for the prom. Friends Sevanna Utesch and Logan Perry glam for the camera.

Dance moves on display at Special Needs Prom

Mon, 04/15/2019 - 9:55am admin1

The banquet room at Murray's On Main was at dancing capacity Saturday, April 13 for the an event that continues to grow. For the first time this year, the Special Needs Prom was held at Murray's On Main; since its start several years ago the event had been held at the Gold Building at Tomah's Recreation Park.

Mike Murray, who owns Murray's On Main, is one of the primary organizers of the event, along with Megan Von Haden, Megan Haldeman and Jeremy Haldeman. Its new location provided even more glitter to the event that is a memorable night for the Tomah special needs community.

It expanded a couple of years ago to welcome special needs students and adults from the surrounding area. Approximately 300 people attended the event, which featured a sit down meal and ample time for dancing. Tuxedos and gowns mixed with casual wear and blue jeans. 

