DA's office granted two new positions

The Monroe County District Attorney's office is hoping the relief it got from the county board last Wednesday, May 22 will stick.

The board approved a new paralegal position for the department, however, the DA's office saw the same position approved last year only to watch it disappear to the budget ax a few months later.

Monroe County DA Kevin Croninger is hoping that same scenario doesn't play out again this budget cycle. He noted to county board supervisors his office hasn't had a new position added since 2010, when an investigator joined its ranks.

He pointed out that a decade ago under former DA Dan Cary, the office had filed between 400 and 500 felony and nearly 400 misdemeanor cases in a year. Those numbers have jumped considerably since then, according to Croninger, whose 2018 statistics revealed over 800 felonies and 650 misdemeanors filed in Monroe County Circuit Court.

He said besides the increased case numbers several factors have put Monroe County in a more difficult place since 2010, including more litigious defendants willing to challenge anything, a culture that has drifted toward anti-law enforcement, and changing laws that have created more felony statutes.

In all, he said, it has meant more work for his office with no new resources.

"We are functioning at the same staff levels as 10 years ago with less experienced people in those positions and almost double the work," he said.

In addition, he and his staff are committing time to new initiatives like a potential drug court and a pre-charge diversion program, both of which are designed to reduce the jail population.

The paralegal position is budgeted for $71,682.

Croninger also received approval for a legal secretary position contingent on the state appointing an additional assistant district attorney in the county.

He said Gov. Tony Evers proposed budget would give Monroe County one additional assistant DA, while the Republicans, who control the legislature, have proposed funding two new assistant DAs in the county.

The legal secretary would cover one assistant DA position. It pays $67,792 annually.

"This along with every other position I'm assuming we're going to approve tonight could get the ax in a couple of month's and that frustrates me," said Supervisor Paul Steele.

In other business, the board approved:

• Increasing an Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) disability benefit specialist position from half time to full time. Human Services Director Ron Hamilton said the person in the position now carries a full-time case load and the position can be billed against the ADRC allocation, meaning it will not require county levy money. The position pays $18.67 per hour.

• Increasing the ADRC Nutrition Program coordinator position form three-quarter time to full time as of May 2020. The budget for the position will increase annually to $55,366.

• Hiring a full-time community health educator in the Health Department. The cost of the position is $65,367, however, Health Department Administrator Sharon Nelson said the position includes seeking grant writing funds, which can be used to offset that cost.

• Moving up the hiring of one deputy in the sheriff's department to cover a personnel shortage due to a workman's compensation leave and a military deployment. The position originally was scheduled to be hired in January 2020, but will now begin on June 1.