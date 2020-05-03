Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend

Daylight Saving Time officially begins this Sunday, March 8, when time “springs” ahead.

People should set their clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night. With the clock adjustment, the sun will set at 6:50 p.m. March 8. Wisconsinites will gain almost an hour and a half of daylight by March 31 when the sun will rise at 6:34 a.m. and set at 7:17 p.m.

People also are reminded that when they change their clocks it is also a good time to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. It’s recommended that batteries be changed every six months to ensure that the life saving devices are working properly.

A good way to remember to change the batteries is to always change them in the spring and the fall when you change your clocks.

Smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors that are hardwired into a home’s electric system still have a battery for backup during a power outage that also needs to be changed. There are some smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors that have batteries built into them that are not meant to be changed. Those devices will be sealed so the battery can’t be accessed.

Replace all smoke alarms every ten years. Most carbon monoxide detectors have a shorter lifespan than smoke alarms and have an end of life signal when it’s time to replace them.

There should be a smoke alarm on every level of a home, including the basement. Smoke alarms should also be located in hallways outside of bedrooms and inside of bedrooms. Carbon monoxide detectors need to be located within 15 feet of sleeping areas.