Deadly heroin batch suspected in two Juneau County deaths

A batch of deadly, laced heroin originating from La Crosse is suspected in two overdose deaths in Juneau County.

Authorities reported that a 26-year-man was discovered dead at a home in Necedah on July 3, just two hours before a 44-year-old man was found dead in a New Lisbon residence.

Police are awaiting toxicology results from an autopsy before formally confirming the causes of death, but believe they are linked to a batch of heroin out of La Crosse laced with unidentified drugs that could cause cardiac arrest.

La Crosse County officials released a warning about the potentially deadly strain of heroin on July 5. Eight overdose cases have occurred in the county since July 3, one resulting in death.

