Deal pending for former Tomah hospital

Details are pending for potential use of the former Tomah Memorial Hospital.

Bob Dippen, Jr. confirmed last week that he and wife Gloria are pursuing the purchase of the building and two homes across the street that were also owned by the hospital prior the opening of Tomah Health on Gopher Avenue.

"There is a deal pending, but it looks good. We are close to bringing it together." Dippen said.

The process to purchase the properties has "cleared zoning and financing," Dippen said.

Dippen did say he has two strong candidates interested in becoming partners, but is not at liberty to reveal names at this time.

The Dippens propose operating part of the building's upper level as a community based residential facility (CBRF). The two buildings across the street would be operated as group homes. One would be a seven bedroom facility, the other has capacity for eight bedrooms, Dippen said, adding he feels both would require "light renovation" to meet resident needs.

One house was used as the sleep center prior the hospital moving. Another house was used as the billing office. Both are in good condition. The same can be said of the former hospital.

"It was very well maintained (over the years)," Dippen said.

The Dippens already own group homes in Warrens, Wilton, Sparta, Norwalk, Ontario and Tomah. A total of 44 residents live at all the locations. Dippen said he and his wife have operated group homes for five years. According to the Wisconsin Assisted Living Association web site the group homes are licensed for a mix of residents who are terminally ill, have dementia/Alzheimer, emotionally disturbed, developmentally disabled and advanced age. The same licensure will be sought for the former hospital properties if pieces of the puzzle fall into place.

For the first phase Dippen is proposing a 34 bed CBRF unit in the upper level of the building to start with. But the sheer size of the hospital building provides untapped potential in the upper and lower level.

Dippen foresees the lower level of the building utilized for other potential options under a healthcare umbrella.

"The rest of it at this time, we are still working on it," Dippen said. "Other possibilities for space are being considered."

Dippen's involvement is not by happenstance. Discussion started with a "casual phone call" with Tomah Health CEO Phil Stuart and a seed was planted, Dippen added.

"We started working on this in April," Dippen said.

So sooner was ground broken for Tomah Health than conjecture started for the future of the hospital once it was vacated. Rumor swirled that included the building being razed. There was short lived buzz about a nursing home to take the place of Rolling Hills while factions of a Sparta versus Tomah location continued to simmer.

Hospital operations switched Oct. 2 from Butts Avenue to Gopher Avenue.