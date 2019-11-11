Thursday, November 14, 2019
Sparta Mayor Kristen Gust signs the Proclamation for DECA Week. Pictured sitting, from left are Nate Hellman, Naomi Noble, Mayor Gust, Valeria Pahuamba. Standing are Caroline Olson, Callie Ziebell, Austin Erickson, Ben Hellman.

DECA discount cards now available

The 2020 DECA discount cards are now available! This year we have added four new businesses to the cards! With this, the 2020 DECA Discount Card has a total of 30 discounts.

