Deke’s “Stinger” delivered with a few memories

Though he retired from NASA in 1982, Sparta native Deke Slayton never stopped seeking thrills. He raced his Formula One airplane, nicknamed ‘the Stinger’ in 18 different races over the next several years, each time reaching speeds nearing 200 mph. Now, the airplane has found a new home at the Deke Slayton Memorial Space & Bike Museum.

Slayton, a Leon native, was a WWII bomber pilot and one of the original Mercury Seven astronauts, the first U.S. manned space flight program, active from 1961 to 1963. Although he never flew with the team because of a heart fibrillation, he was later selected to participate in the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project, a docking between an American spacecraft and a Soviet spacecraft in 1975.

Being the only plane known to have belonged to Slayton, former museum director Kay Bender and Jim Reisinger spent years trying to obtain the Stinger. Last summer, the museum got a call from John “Dusty” Dowd Jr. from Syracuse, Kansas.

A close friend of Slayton in his last decade of life, Dowd took on the responsibility of delivering the airplane to Sparta from its former home at the Planes of Fame museum in California.

As he showed the airplane to Sparta’s aviation team, composed of Laurel Brandt, Norm Hendersin, Vern Sanders and Larry Axelsen, Dowd reminisced about his and Slayton’s time together.

They met for the first time the 1980s at a race in San Marcos, Texas.

“My dad had hurt his finger, and my wife had to take him to the hospital,” he began. “So when it was time to race, I was trying to push the airplane out by myself, and all of the sudden it just takes off – and it was Deke. Farm boy saw somebody needed help, and that was it. We drank beer together after that race.”

The two hit it off, and raced together over the next 10 years.

“He got addicted to the sport,” he said. “But he never did anything unsafe. He was always about risk management, but of course he learned all of that as an astronaut.”

“He was so mild-mannered,” Dowd continued. “I’ve never heard him raise his voice. He didn’t have to. If he spoke, people listened because when he spoke, it was worth listening to.”

He also admired his friend’s humility.

“He was an excellent pilot,” he said, becoming emotional. “Another story that kind of tells you about Deke’s psyche and what he was about: Again, out at Reno, it was really cold and it was drizzly. And the race was still scheduled. So the guys pushed out and so did Deke. I wasn’t racing in that heat, so I stayed back in the hangar, probably working on somebody else’s airplane, and I heard the racers flying by and I’m counting them. No Deke.

“So I thought, ‘gee what happened’, thinking the worst. Well he got down there, and he started, but the canopy was fogging up so bad that he couldn’t see. Here’s this hot-shot astronaut, probably could have outflew anyone there, and he just decides he didn’t like his odds. He pulled the [throttle] back, got out of the race, and that was that. He didn’t have to prove anything to anybody.”

In July 1991, Slayton asked Dowd to race the ‘Stinger’ for him because he was suffering from an inner ear infection. Dowd agreed, and put in hours of work and practice before taking home the silver medal.

“If I had been a little bit more aggressive, I probably would have died in the plan,” he said.

However, Slayton’s inner ear infection ended up being an inoperable brain tumor that would take his life two years later.

“I got to spend a lot of time with him in the real late times when he was sick,” Dowd said, continuing to hold back tears. “Eventually I asked him to put that plane in a museum before it killed somebody, and he agreed to do that.”

Slayton passed away in Texas in June 1993. Dowd was honored to speak at the memorial service.

“John Glenn’s wife, Annie, came up to me afterward and said, ‘what you said about Deke represents Deke better than what the rest of these guys said’, talking about the other astronauts,” Dowd said.

Dowd flew to Sparta after the memorial service to spread Slayton’s ashes near his father’s, in a pine tree grove on his family farm in Leon.

The Stinger was donated to the Planes of Fame museum in California, as his namesake museum in Sparta had yet to be established. It remained there until last summer, after the museum’s founder had passed away. At a race in Reno, the founder’s son and son-in-law, who were left in charge of the museum, offered to let the plane go back into Dowd’s care if he would take it to his museum in Sparta.

He obliged, having delivered the plane last week, March 1, coincidentally Slayton’s birthday. The airplane will remain in storage until weather permits its installation on the second floor of the museum.

The plane, at 15 feet and 10 inches long and with a wingspan of 19 feet, is not the first to require long-term planning for its installation at the Sparta museum. A 1932 Pietenpol was donated to the museum in 2004, and was installed with the help of many volunteers and a construction crane that lifted the parts into the building through a window.

A grand opening for the Stinger will be held later this spring.

Remembering a Friendship With Deke (as told by Dusty Dowd):

“He was not mechanically inclined – at all. I remember, at the last race in Cleveland in 1985 – Deke and Bobbi would fly in just in time to qualify the airplane, and then stay there during the meet and then leave. So somebody else, which was his mechanic, would drive the race trailer and put the airplane together.

So I’m in the back of the hangar in Cleveland working on mine, and I saw the airplane together when they pushed it out, and I knew Deke was going to qualify. But he was really running out of time because he got there late. His mechanic had a blonde with him, and he would disappear for long periods of time.

So the airplane goes out, the mechanic’s not there and Deke comes running over and says ‘hey, I need a hand, the canopy won’t fit’. Well the mechanic had put the bolts in the wrong way, and the canopy wouldn’t come down. He was out of time, so I went and grabbed a 9/16 wrench, flipped them all over, and (– see that? (he points) That’s a checklist. If anything gets forgotten, it could cause a crash). Anyway, I’m in there changing the bolts around and I said ‘you don’t have a checklist?’ and he said ‘oh, I don’t need a checklist’.

So he jumps in, the canopy closes, and he goes zooming off and I go back in the hangar. And I hear a racer taking off and the engine quits – just abruptly – and I knew it was him. So I started back out and the engine came back in. Well he had the fuel shut off. But he caught it in time.

So after the qualifying, he comes back and I’m still in the back of the hangar and he says, ‘you got any tape?’ and I said ‘yeah, what kind of tape? What are you trying to do?’. And he says, ‘I’ve got to make a god dammed checklist’.”