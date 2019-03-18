Deke Slayton museum to host a night of scientific entertainment

Sensational science demonstrations will be presented on Thursday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Deke Slayton Memorial Space and Bicycle Museum in Sparta. Oakley Moser, physics teacher at Tomah High School, and Larry Scheckel, retired science teacher, will both entertain and educate with many science demonstrations accompanied by simple explanations of scientific phenomena. It will be a full hour of scientific delights.

The team of Moser and Scheckel will feature some of the highpoint demonstrations of the past ten years of science programs at the Deke Slayton Museum. Bernoulli’s Principle explains the lift of a wing, the baseball curveball, the flying coffee cup, and the carburetor that mixes gas and air for cars and truck.

They will demonstrate and explain how the 300-pound incense burner is made to swing back and forth in the Cathedral of St. James in Santiago, Spain, without anything or anyone touching it. The science of soap bubbles will be demonstrated, and some lucky kid will be placed inside a soap bubble.

Newton’s Laws of Motion describe so many phenomena that we experience in everyday life. Putting an egg in the drink and the table cloth pull are examples of the First Law of Inertia. The Alka-Seltzer rocket and rocket balloon illustrate Newton’s Third Law.

Several demonstrations of the science of sound and waves will be presented. The Science of Magic holds a fascination with kids of all ages-from 4 to 104. These yearly science programs inspire both kids and adults to be curious about the world around them and stimulate them to learn more. A few hidden surprises await those attending.

A gift for each kid. The event is free to the public. There will be a drawing for door prizes for adults and each kid will receive a gift.