Deputy shoots suspect threatening to kill woman

Authorities aren't releasing names in a domestic incident on Sparta's west side that turned deadly Sunday morning.

According to a Wisconsin Department of Justice press release, officers from the Sparta police and Monroe County Sheriff's departments responded to a report of domestic violence at 1005 St. Anne St., Apt. 10 at around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 7.

When they arrived, they encountered a male suspect with a knife to a woman's throat. A responding sheriff's deputy shot the suspect, killing him. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.

Authorities said they are not releasing the name of the deceased or the deputy who shot him at this time. Following policy, the deputy was placed on paid administrative leave, pending results of the investigation. The Department of Justice (DOJ) was called in to lead the investigation, a protocol for officer involved shootings.

Both the Sparta Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Department said the DOJ is in charge of releasing all information in the case.

Efforts to reach someone at DOJ involved in the investigation were unsuccessful prior to press time.

On Sunday, authorities closed off a portion of Thayer Avenue near the apartment, which had been cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape and was being guarded by State Patrol troopers.

A Sparta Police Department press release had indicated the incident was isolated and there is no danger to the public.