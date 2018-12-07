Monday, July 16, 2018
Home / News / A diamond in the rough
The old Bangor Baptist Church, which stands at the corner of Badger Street and 17th Avenue, is in need of preservation. Curator and Education Director for the Bangor Area Historical Society Gregory Wegner along with other members have been putting their best foot forward in an effort to help preserve this historical building

A diamond in the rough

Thu, 07/12/2018 - 11:20am admin1

The Village of Bangor has a long and deep history, which is evident when looking at its buildings, one of which is in dire need of some major physical preservation.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here