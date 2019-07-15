Different breed of tractors roll into Recreation Park

In terms of size and power tractors that lined the fence around Tomah's Recreation Park July 11 would not hold a candle to those that lined the fence just a few weeks ago for the Tomah tractor pull.

But then again, that is the intent of tractor owners who participated in Dewaine's Tractor Ride July 11-13. The event is coordinated by Dewaine Clayton, a former Spencer, Iowa resident, who relocated to Galesville for his wife's employment in 2004. Clayton had participated in vintage tractor rides in Iowa. The seed was planted and he brought that model from Iowa when he moved.

The event is an outlet for vintage tractor enthusiasts to meet at different locations twice a year, a summer and fall (October) ride. The summer ride is the larger of the two. The October is smaller because some riders are busy with farm duties.

With set routes, the drivers divide into two groups and travel back roads visit small burbs of Wisconsin's Driftless region.

Recreation Park was the site of Clayton's first coordinated ride in 2008. Twenty-eight tractors were registered. This past weekend exceeded 200 registered vintage tractors of most every color. Loyalty runs deep among owners. John Deere, Oliver, Case, Farmall, Massey Ferguson, Ford and more.

In 2016 Clayton formed Dewaine's Tractor Rides LLC. With registration fees from the event he gives a $1,500 scholarship each year to a senior pursuing an education in an agricultural program. He also donates $1,500 to a local charity.

Tractor owners departed in the morning on two routes on Friday. They swapped routes on Saturday. Full days of bathroom breaks, stopping for lunch and enjoying the scenic Driftless area.

The 2019 ride was nostalgic with the return to Tomah. But it was important to Clayton from a health perspective. He has been battling cancer since 2018 and is still in recovery mode.

"I had a very trying year this last year dealing with complications of having cancer," Clayton said. "I am cancer free but am still battling some side effects and complications from radiation."

Clayton was not able to ride this year, but was still busy with behind the scenes work. His vintage Ford tractor waits at home until he is up to the rigors of riding.

There were tractors registered from Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, Indiana, South Dakota and Arkansas. Judging by the plaques on many of the tractors, Iowa was well represented.

Many of the tractors were customized with 'buddy seats.' They are fabricated platforms either behind or beside the tractor seat to provide more comfort for passengers. Some were outfitted with larger car seats for additional comfort. The campground across the road from Recreation Park, filled with campers during tractor pull weekend, was filled with pickup trucks and hauling trailers on this weekend.

Over the years the group has convened at Richland Center, Holmen, Prairie du Chien and other communities in the Driftless region. Only Viroqua and now Tomah have been host sites twice. The intent is to move the ride around to give people the chance to see different parts of the area, Clayton said.

The ride is a boon for the local economy. There were only a few campers on site. Most riders stay in local hotels. Meals are coordinated at local restaurants. The registration fee includes meal tickets along the route and at the home base. Each year after the event Clayton will cut checks to participating restaurants for meals served.

Clayton said a large number on the rides are often vintage tractor owners only. Such is the case for brothers John and Steve Weiskircher. John is from Spencer. Steve lives in Worthington, Minn. The communities are less than two hours apart. Both knew Clayton from Spencer, Iowa. John is still an active farmer. Steve is an active retiree.

This year the age range for drivers is between 16 to 80-years-old, Clayton said. For some, vintage tractors gets in the blood early.

"Walk up and down (the rows of tractors)," said John Weiskircher. "Everyone has its own story. Talk to each owner and you could get 200 stories."

How it was obtained, hours to restore, where it was found. Their own personal history.

Clayton offered a conservative estimate on the low end. Many of the tractors at Rec Park have $10,000 invested to restore. They ranged from mint condition to looking like they would be put to work once they are back home.

Casey and Lisa Schomaker traveled from Spencer, Iowa with their teenage son, Jacob.

"This is the only ride we go to," said Casey.

The family used to be involved with antique tractor pulling, but now focus on the leisurely hobby of vintage tractor rides. One of the Schomaker tractors is a 1949 Allis Chalmers WD with some contrasting paint work. Near the front grill is a painted rose (by Linda) that reads 'In Memory of Dad '98'. Casey's father, Arlan, passed away from a heart attack in 1998.

Not far from the rose, on an engine cover, there is a menacing Tasmanian devil painted, coined 'Taz Attack'.

Maybe its pulling moniker?