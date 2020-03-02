Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Bobby, left, and Cob Cunitz stand behind the bar of the new Place in downtown Norwalk. The bar was destroyed in a fire March 29, 2018. Herald photos by Pat Mulvaney

Different Place, same place

Mon, 02/03/2020 - 10:29am admin1

For Cob and Bobby Cunitz, there really never was any doubt their Norwalk tavern, The Place, was going to be rebuilt after a fire destroyed it nearly two years ago on March 29, 2018.

