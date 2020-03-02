Different Place, same place
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 10:29am admin1
For Cob and Bobby Cunitz, there really never was any doubt their Norwalk tavern, The Place, was going to be rebuilt after a fire destroyed it nearly two years ago on March 29, 2018.
For Cob and Bobby Cunitz, there really never was any doubt their Norwalk tavern, The Place, was going to be rebuilt after a fire destroyed it nearly two years ago on March 29, 2018.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com