Dinovember takes over the Sparta Free Library

Throughout November, the Sparta Free Library will be celebrating Dinovember with a month full of dinosaur-related programs and activities.

“Kimmy Wegner is our Dinovember mastermind. She has been planning for this month of dinosaur adventures since around mid-summer. We’re not the creators of Dinovember, we’re just hopping on this bandwagon of fun,” said Youth Services Director Aimee Schreiber. “We’ve based most of our activities on a book set called What the Dinosaurs Did Last Night.”

The authors of the book, a husband and wife duo, set up tiny, plastic dinosaurs around their house in crazy scenes throughout the month of November for their children to find.

“It’s just a really cool family activity,” Schreiber said, adding that staff got the idea to allow the little, library dinosaurs get into mischief all month long. The dinos at the library have already destroyed one of the library’s paper shredders, making a giant mess in the process.

Families can stop by the library to pick up their own dinosaurs in one of the Dinovember kits, which are currently available for families to pick up at the lower level library entrance; no appointments necessary.

Inside the kits, participants will find all of the supplies needed for scheduled programs including two crafting activities, one STEM challenge, a dinosaur tracker log, snacks and of course dinosaurs.

“The dinosaurs are my favorite part of what’s going home to the kids. They’ll have their own dinosaurs that can get into all sorts of trouble at their house,” Schreiber said. “We’re asking everyone to record what kind of adventures they get up to so we can see what they’re doing when they’re not at the library.”

Since dinosaurs are still running loose in the library too, staff will need help tracking them down using the dinosaur tracker log to follow the hi-jinks they get up to. On Mondays and Thursdays, the library will post pictures of the dinosaur’s shenanigans on its Facebook page.

Kids can turn in their completed log by Wednesday, November 25 to be entered to win dinosaur prizes.

“I’m really excited to see all of the dinosaur pictures that come back,” Schreiber added.

Every Tuesday, from Nov. 3 to Nov. 17, the library will host a Facebook Live called Dino Crunch at 3:30 p.m. Attendees can munch on tasty snacks, provided in the kits, as they learn about dinosaurs while listening to a librarian read a non-fiction story all about them.

“Kids will get to learn all sorts of facts and information about different dinos, how they lived, what they ate, who else they battled, which is always really fun for the kids,” Schreiber said. “Dino Crunch will be a really good read aloud session for the kiddos to tune in to.”

The first Dino Crunch was held this week on Tuesday and according to Screiber, it had a great turnout. The library has prepped over 200 dino kits and currently only have about 80 left.

Staff built the dino kits to have three weeks of activities that include crafting a dinosaur skeleton, building a dino bridge and hatching a dino egg.

“These activities are something fun kids can do that doesn’t involve being in front of a screen,” Schreiber said. “Kids will be playing with plastic dinosaurs, building bridges and creating dinosaur skeletons and they’re not just staring at their Chromebook.”

The library will also be running Facebook polls on Wednesdays where people can vote on dinosaur head-to-head battles; this week was the T-Rex versus the Spinosaurus.

Kids can also use LEGOs, blocks or Duplos to build a dinosaur themed creation for Virtual LEGO Club this month. Send a picture of the creation to a.schreiber@wrlsweb.org by November 20 and the library will post it on Facebook for everyone to see.

Please include the participant’s name, age and the title of the creation with submissions.

“I love seeing what they get to build,” Schreiber said. “Usually we have an in-house LEGO club, but in this case, they’ll be building from home and sharing it with the library.”