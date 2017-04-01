Dispatcher arrested on fraud charges

A Monroe County dispatcher and his wife are facing fraud and theft charges in Monroe County Circuit Court.

On December 26, Sparta police arrested Richard Laxton, 51, and Batina Laxton, 42, both of Sparta, after the State Bank of Sparta reported the couple had illegally accessed an account.

According to court documents, an investigation revealed the Laxtons withdrew funds from an account belonging to Linda Talbert, Batina Laxton's deceased mother.

The money in the account was deposited by the Social Security Administration, which hadn't stopped payment to Talbert following her death.

The Laxtons are accused of illegally withdrawing at least $896 using Talbert's ATM card and emptying the account. Neither of the Laxtons were authorized users of the account, according to police.

When State Bank returned Talbert's overpayments to the Social Security Administration, it left the account with a negative balance of $1,297.

Police acquired surveillance video from the bank allegedly showing the Laxtons on two occasions using its ATM to withdraw money from Talbert's account.

Both defendants are at liberty in lieu of a $5,000 signature bond and are scheduled for an initial court appearance on January 30. A criminal complaint has not yet been filed.

Since Richard Laxton is employed at the Monroe County Dispatch Center, the District Attorney's office will seek a special prosecutor for the case.

Laxton also served as the Kendall police chief from 2007-14.