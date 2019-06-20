Disturbance in Warrens leads to battery charges

Earlier this spring, on April 10, officers were dispatched to a residence on Overlook Court in Warrens for a domestic disturbance. According to the complaint, the caller reported her ex-boyfriend had punched her in the face.

Officers were told the suspect, David E. Richardson, 49, of Lucan, MN, had left the scene and was possibly driving back to Minnesota. Upon arrival, officers noted the victim appeared to have been beaten up; she allegedly had a cut lip and blood on her shirt.

The victim reportedly told officers Richardson is very controlling and had gotten upset when he came into the room and saw her texting a friend.

She said at that point she attempted to get away from Richardson and he reportedly followed her into the bathroom. Richardson allegedly told the victim he would “knock her teeth down her throat” then pushed her into the bathtub.

The victim said as she was lying on the side of the bathtub Richardson grabbed the phone out of her hand. She said she attempted to hide her face from him so he wouldn’t punch her.

Richardson allegedly placed his hands around her neck and strangled her causing her to have a difficult time breathing. He left the room with the victim’s phone and asked her if she wanted him in her life anymore.

She told officers she responded by saying, “no, not if you're going to be violent.” Richardson then allegedly knocked her to the floor by hitting her in the face.

While she and Richardson were wrestling around on the floor, the victim said she immediately noticed that she was bleeding heavily from the nose. Richardson reportedly released her and stepped on her with his feet as he was going to get to tissues.

The victim told officers that she attempted to leave the house and Richardson allegedly blocked the door. She said she couldn't call 911 because he wouldn't give her phone back and she was scared that if she did call for help, Richardson would hit her again.

Richardson eventually gave the victim her phone back and reportedly pretended to leave the house. The victim thought he had left and started to dial 911 as he reappeared in the room.

Richardson then did leave and the victim called 911. During her interview with officers, the victim was reportedly having a hard time recalling details and told officers she may have lost consciousness when Richardson had punched her.

The victim told officers she had moved to the area to get away from Richardson after a similar incident. When he was released from jail, he showed up at her new address; regardless of an active restraining order the victim had against him.

On June 10, law enforcement received an email from the victim indicating that Richardson was back at the residence. Officers responded and Richardson was taken into custody.

Richardson was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with strangulation and suffocation as domestic abuse, false imprisonment as domestic abuse, battery as domestic abuse, two counts of violating a foreign protection order as domestic abuse and disorderly conduct as domestic abuse. A $500 cash bond was set.

He is scheduled for an initial appearance before Judge Todd Ziegler on July 8 at 9 a.m.