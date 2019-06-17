Tuesday, June 18, 2019
DNR confirms manure spill kills 1,000 trout in Town of Bangor

Department of Natural Resources staff is actively assessing the impact of a manure spill that led to a significant fish kill in Bostwick Creek in the Town of Bangor.

The incident, which affects the area upstream of Highway M to Larson Road in La Crosse County, was reported to the DNR on Saturday, June 8. 

DNR law enforcement also is investigating the incident.

Although the downstream impact to the fishery is being assessed, anglers should be aware that fishing in the area has been compromised.

An estimated 1,000 dead trout have been collected from the creek. 

DNR fisheries staff will continue to monitor the creek.

