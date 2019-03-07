Thursday, July 4, 2019
Home / News / Domeyer dentists expand their services
Drs. Alan and Julie Domeyer, owners of Sparta Family Dentistry, recently began seeing patients at their brand new facility in South Pointe Business Park in Sparta. Herald photo by Nicole Vik.

Domeyer dentists expand their services

Wed, 07/03/2019 - 9:18am admin1

For Drs. Alan and Julie Domeyer, what once was a five or 10-year plan turned into a three year plan when their dental practice outgrew its space.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here