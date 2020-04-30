Don & Nell’s Log Cabin celebrates 50 years in business

The Log Cabin wasn’t Don LaBarre’s first venture into the bar business, but it’s certainly up there among his most successful.

A testament to its success, Don and Nell’s Log Cabin in Bangor is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary in the business this year.

“It was my third bar,” recalled LaBarre, who owned The Library in La Crosse and a bar called Charlie’s in the Twin Cities area prior to purchasing the Log Cabin in 1970.

A popular Bangor watering hole, the Log Cabin was owned and operated by Bobby Niesen until his death.

Niesen’s longtime companion Esther Glenn inherited the bar, which was run by Leo and Irene Hundt for a year before LaBarre purchased it.

“I think I paid $68,000 for it back then. It took me many years to pay it off,” said La Barre.

Since that time, LaBarre has owned or invested in many other bars in the Coulee Region, including Club 16, Southside Tap and The Hangout in Sparta, The Vault in Rockland and Shimmy’s and Mike’s Old Style Inn in La Crosse.

There have been others as well – a dozen or so over the past five or six decades – but as far as longevity is concerned, none come close to the Log Cabin.

The Log Cabin is located on Highway 162 just west of the Village of Bangor.

In its early years under LaBarre’s ownership, the Log Cabin was a popular stop – especially late at night.

“Back then, Bangor locked up shop at midnight, so everyone came out to the Log Cabin for the last two hours,” said LaBarre, explaining that he was able to remain open until 2 a.m.

Bill “Barrel” Schroeder, who manager the Long Cabin for 42 years, said that back in the 1970s the bar ordered 13 half-barrels of Pabst Blue Ribbon every week.

“I can say for a fact that we served over a million burgers,” offered Schroeder, adding that Hansen’s IGA in Bangor provided the burger and kept track of how many were sold. “I didn’t serve them all, but I know we’re over a million.”

While the Log Cabin was popular under Niesen, LaBarre chose to change a few things along the way, adding a grill so he could serve food and converting the dance hall portion of the business into a banquet hall.

“The dance hall was about 50 or 60 feet away, so I took it down and built a new banquet hall,” he said.

“Back then, we had a lot of rock-n-roll bands – music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” LaBarre added. “We had Head East, George Thorogood, Keystone, Rode Hard and Put Up Wet – a lot of bands that Lindy Shannon promoted. I think the cover change was $2 and $3 for couples.”

He said Studebaker 7, which is still performing in the area, always drew a large crowd performing twice a month at the Log Cabin back in the day.

A mid-1970s performance by Head East – a popular national act from east central Illinois – was the biggest show LaBarre had at the bar.

“I had Head East on a Thursday night – their bill was $3,500 and I charged $7 a ticket,” he recalled.

Schroeder, who served as the Long Cabin’s manager from 1974 until he retired on his 65th birthday on Nov. 1 of 2015, said the bar survived a bad fire back in 1984.

“The fire gutted the bar, so for three months we ran the bar from the banquet hall,” he recalled.

The new banquet hall caught on as well, which led to LaBarre starting his own catering company – C&C Catering named for the Cabin and Club 16 – a popular Sparta stop that LaBarre purchased from Ed and Ethel Peterson.

After purchasing Club 16, LaBarre followed a similar plan to the one he implemented at the Log Cabin, constructing a banquet hall on the west end of the of the bar along Highway 16 on Sparta’s west side.

“It’s been a good life. The bar business was really good until recently,” he said.

“But overall it’s been really good. I built the banquet hall in Sparta for the same reason I built it in Bangor,” continued LaBarre. “When I bought the Log Cabin, my plan was to be there five years and here we are 50 years later.”

He said things like stricter drunk driving laws and a smoking ban have changed the way bars operate over the years, but he’s been able to adapt and thrive.

LaBarre said the mid-March shutdown of bars across the state has hurt his businesses as well.

“It’s been really bad right now – I’ve lost over $300,000 in bookings, like six or seven weddings,” he said.

But like other bars dealing with the mandate, the Log Cabin and Club 16 are adapting to the times.

Starting tomorrow (Friday) morning, the Log Cabin will be serving carry-outs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, while Club 16 has been open for carry-outs from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

There have been many ups and down in the bar business over the past five decades, but through it all, LaBarre’s philosophy remains the same – friendly and affordable.

“I’ve got the banquet halls fixed up real nice now. You can still rent the Log Cabin or Club 16 for $100 on a Saturday,” he said.

“I still believe in running a neighborhood bar that’s people-friendly,” LaBarre continued. “A friendly place where you can bring your kids for a burger.”