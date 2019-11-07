Donations accepted for family of Warrens man killed at work

Donations are being accepted for the family of Nick Janz, 40, of Warrens, who was killed in a workplace accident July 1 at Volk Field.

Janz is survived by his wife, Amy, and three children ages nine, seven and five. Donations will help the family cover immediate costs and future expenses in providing for the couple’s children.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Janz, a Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs employee.

“Nicholas Janz was a diligent and dedicated Department of Military Affairs employee but also a devoted husband and father, loving son and brother and a loyal friend to many,” Evers said. “The people of Wisconsin, his family and community will remember his legacy.”

Janz worked at Volk Field for the Department of Military Affairs since 2010. Memorial Services were held Saturday, July 6 at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Warrens. Janz's obituary noted his active community involvement. He helped coach youth sports. He was a coach for the Black River Falls Shooting Tigers and was planning to coach hockey this winter.

Janz was also an active member of the Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association. He was also an avid outdoorsman spending much of his free time hunting or fishing. Janz had the uncanny skill to fix or build most anything.

The GoFundMe campaign had raised nearly $19,000 from more than 170 donors since earlier this week.