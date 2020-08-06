Donors answer Tomah Health blood needs
Mon, 06/08/2020 - 10:03am admin1
Tomah area residents answered the plea for blood with more than 50 people donating during the Tomah Health/Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin drive May 28.
