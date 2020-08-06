Monday, June 8, 2020
Home / News / Donors answer Tomah Health blood needs
Tomah Health registered nurse Amber Weiland, left, was one of 54 people to donate blood during at Tomah Health/Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin drive May 28. Contributed photo

Donors answer Tomah Health blood needs

Mon, 06/08/2020 - 10:03am admin1

Tomah area residents answered the plea for blood with more than 50 people donating during the Tomah Health/Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin drive May 28. 

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here