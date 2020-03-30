Donors respond to Tomah Health blood plea

When the Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin announced a critical need for blood to help area hospitals, including Tomah Health, Carol Chambers said she was more than willing to help the cause. The Oakdale resident was among the more than 80 people who turned out for drive at Tomah High School March 26. “I wanted to help and felt this was the best way I could take part,” said Chambers, who has been donating blood for about 15 years.

The drive originally was scheduled at Tomah Health but moved to the Tomah High School after a large number of people signed up to help meet a critical need for blood due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the safety of everyone involved, the high school was a great alternative for our drive,” Tomah Health marketing & public relations director Eric Prise said. “We greatly appreciated the Tomah School District for use of the high school and the support of everyone who stepped forward to donate, and more importantly those who wanted to donate and may have been rescheduled.”

Prise said the drive accounted for 188 blood products, which surpassed a normal blood drive.

He said BloodCenter officials contacted original donors when nearly 150 signed up for the March 26 drive. “BloodCenter account representative Emalea Cogdill did an amazing job communicating with as many donors as she could to schedule the drive,” Prise said.

Because of the number of donors, a second BloodCenter drive has been scheduled April 1 at Tomah High School, which Prise said is already full. In the short term, Prise said interested donors can register to donate blood at the Versiti Donor Center at 1800 Jackson Street in La Crosse using the online registration site at https://donate.wisconsin.versiti.org/donor/schedules/center/12. He said the hospital’s next blood drive is scheduled May 28.

“Versiti is an important partner for Tomah Health and 49 other hospitals throughout the state so we look forward to future community support,” Prise added.

Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin supplies 100% of blood used at Tomah Heath.