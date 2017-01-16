Double Trouble

Two of the five individuals arrested last week for possession of meth paraphernalia are in trouble again.

Just two days after being released on a signature bond for the drug-related charge, Anthony D. Koopman, 58, was arrested for bail jumping after he had contact with another man, Scott E. Denton, 44, who was involved in the Jan. 9 incident – a violation of his bond conditions.

According to a criminal complaint, a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy was conducting a business check on Jan. 11 around 1:48 a.m. at the Berry Vine gas station in Warrens, when he observed one van pushing another van with its bumper.

By the time the officer approached, the first van, driven by Denton, had driven northbound on Jellystone Drive. Koopman told the officer the vehicle had broken down and that Denton had left to get a tow strap. He was arrested for misdemeanor bail jumping for his contact with Denton.

When Denton (whose Jan. 9 charges were declined in criminal court) returned, he was arrested and charged with his second offense of operating while revoked, with the revocation being OWI-related, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Dispatch informed the deputy that the Sparta Police Department had conducted a positive K9 deployment on the same van two days earlier, which led to the arrest of Koopman, Denton and three other individuals.

Given this information, a K9 search was performed on both of the vehicles. The dog alerted to the presence of illegal substances in both of the vehicles, but officers located no contraband.

Koopman was released on a $250 cash bond, and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 23.

As of Monday morning, Denton is still being held in the Monroe County Jail in lieu of a $500 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 26.