Downtown Sparta building to receive a resurgence in hands of new owners

Sisters Rachel Ryba (Yahnke) and Kimberly Yahnke were looking for a way to express their creative sides while helping to revitalize downtown Sparta.

The sisters bought the building at 100 N Water Street in downtown Sparta in October where the owners left everything behind for them.

Prior to them taking over ownership, the building most recently housed both LTS Studios and Janine’s Antiques. Over the years, the building has housed a few retail stores including Ben Franklin as well as a post office, a bakery and the photography studio owned by Linus T. Sullivan, who had owned the building since 1989 after the bakery closed up until his passing in April 2019.

Sullivan’s business and the antique store were divided by a partition wall, which Ryba said was erected about 35 years ago to make the front half of the building into two stores.

At the same time, Sullivan also remodeled the upper level of the building into one big open space, which was used as a studio.

“When I say they left everything, I mean everything; including the kitchen sink,” Ryba joked.

The amount of stuff left behind was overwhelming for Yahnke and Ryba, who will be sorting through piles upon piles for months to come. Both good and bad from papers to bills, broken pens, old photography equipment, mats and frames, which they can use toward their new business, Off the Canvas.

The new store offers a varied selection of unique, handcrafted pieces of art for home decor including framed art, decorative tiles, colorful coasters and trivets as well as fun tables, stove covers and jewelry.

“Every last piece in here was created by us,” Ryba said.

Yahnke has been creating pieces at her house for the past two years and is now excited to have a dedicated space and studio where she can work. “It’ll be good to get it out of my house and move it down here,” she said. “It’s time to let someone else enjoy it, because none of it is getting enjoyed at my house just sitting there.”

The sisters were born and raised in Sparta. Ryba, who is active duty in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort McCoy, is home again for the first time in 20 years.

“The Army has officially brought me home and hopefully I can retire in the next two years,” Ryba said.

Her and Yahnke had been talking about starting a store for a long time and when the opportunity arose, they jumped at it. Ryba bought her new house in Sparta on a Thursday and they bought the building downtown the next day.

They spent the first month gutting out the front portion of the building to create a storefront in time for Sparta’s Shop Small Saturday in November. After they made it through the soft opening, they decided to open only on the weekends through December.

Now, they will stick with their store hours on the weekends and continue to clean and organize their way through the rest of the building’s main level to prepare for an official grand opening sometime in January.

“We want to be able to bring in more of the furniture we’ve made as we work our way through the back of the building and create more space,” Ryba said. “We wanted to get that back space ready before we did a grand opening.”

As they continue to work through to the upstairs of the building, they have some ideas of how to utilize the huge space, which still has all of its original hardwood floors leading into a full kitchen with electric, water and gas.

The building recently obtained a new roof, however, the sisters will need to repair the ceiling due to damage caused from a leak. This spring, they will complete some cosmetic work to the outside of the building, which includes new paint, windows, doors and some brickwork to repair damage caused by age.

Once all of the repairs and updates are complete, Yahnke and Ryba are hoping to host wine and design events in the upstairs space and they’re also discussing the possibility of opening up the space as a small ballroom venue for rehearsal dinners and other events.

The sisters will also have the space currently occupied by Janine’s Antiques coming available as the business owner is working toward retirement.

It will take them some time to work through the entire building, as they both are single parents with full time jobs, but they aren’t afraid of the work.

“It’s definitely a project, but we’re up for the challenge and the opportunity to bring something back to downtown,” Ryba said. “We had such a great upbringing in Sparta and there was always so much to do down here for all ages and we’re just looking to bring some of that back and maybe do something a little different.”