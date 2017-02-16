Downtown Tomah shooter arrested

A Tomah man is charged with recklessly endangering safety after he allegedly shot two people and one police vehicle with a .22 caliber gun from his apartment window early Sunday morning.

Around 2:35 a.m. Sunday, a Tomah police officer was waved down by a group of people near a bar. He observed a man bleeding from his face, and another who had been shot in the back. At that time, the officer reported hearing a sharp pop and a ting of metal on his patrol vehicle.

After requesting backup and taking cover behind his vehicle, the officer observed only one open window across the street, and a man, later identified as John F. Amundson, 55, peering out of it and quickly ducked out of view.

Both victims were treated at Tomah Memorial Hospital. However, staff refused to remove the bullet from the man’s face because of its location and the fact that the bullet was fractured, and he was referred to a surgeon.

Later in the day, officers returned to the location and questioned Amundson about the incident. According to the report, he eventually admitted to firing two to three shots because he was sick of the noise at bar time. He told officers he did not mean to hurt anyone, and said it was “stupid”.

Located in Amundson’s residence were eight rifles, four pistols and thousands of rounds of ammunition, including .22 caliber bullets that matched the one removed from the victim.

Amundson was taken into custody and charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer, two counts of injury by negligent use of a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released from jail Wednesday on a $1,000 cash bond, and is scheduled to appear in court March 6.