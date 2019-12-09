Drive your tractor, motorcycle or classic car to St. Matthew Lutheran Church

St. Matthew Lutheran Church is hosting its Drive Your Tractor, Classic Car or Motorcycle to service this Sunday.

Pastor Kory Janneke is excited for what will be his inauguration to the event as a recently installed paster, earlier this summer.

Pastor Janneke said the event helps kick off St. Matthew's Sunday school season as it combines 'education Sunday.'

The day starts with a 9:15 a.m., service. Hayrides will be available for those want to check out the nearby countryside. A bounce house will be on site for the children and other games will be set up for family fellowship.

The event is open for people in the surrounding community, not only members of the church, Janneke said. The event has been going on approximately 10 years. The public is invited to attend.

The event generally attracts more tractors to the church than classic cars or motorcycles. But that is to be expected with the church surrounded by farms. But if the weather is conducive that ration could change. The time of season to ride cycles and classic cars is drawing to a close. Owners are looking for a good reason for one more ride.

The church is locate at 4285 Hwy. 12, Warrens.