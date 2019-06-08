Driver rescued from burning vehicle in Sparta

Yesterday afternoon, the Sparta Area Fire District was dispatched to a one-vehicle roll over on Iberia Avenue in the town of Sparta where the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

When Fire Chief Mike Arnold arrived on scene some passersby had stopped to help pull the driver out of the burning vehicle.

The driver was transported to a hospital in La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries. According to Arnold, the driver is believed to have a fractured arm with minor cuts and some bruises.

The vehicle was total loss as it was fully engulfed in flames when the fire department arrived on scene.

The department was on the scene for a total of one hour.