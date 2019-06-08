Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Home / News / Driver rescued from burning vehicle in Sparta
The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by the time emergency personnel arrived on scene. Contributed photo.

Driver rescued from burning vehicle in Sparta

Tue, 08/06/2019 - 8:40am admin1

Yesterday afternoon, the Sparta Area Fire District was dispatched to a one-vehicle roll over on Iberia Avenue in the town of Sparta where the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

When Fire Chief Mike Arnold arrived on scene some passersby had stopped to help pull the driver out of the burning vehicle.

The driver was transported to a hospital in La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries. According to Arnold, the driver is believed to have a fractured arm with minor cuts and some bruises.

The vehicle was total loss as it was fully engulfed in flames when the fire department arrived on scene.

The department was on the scene for a total of one hour.

 

 

 

 

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here